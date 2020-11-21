This week, Sara Kempner gave us an introduction into using Auto ISO. Then, Bryan Esler told us why the Sony a7 III is still relevant in 2020.

Levi Sim reviewed the WANDRD FERNWEH backpack, while Darren Miles told us about the most criminally overlooked camera of 2020. Finally, Joy Celine Asto told us about a portrait project that captures the beauty of age, by Laura Zalenga.

Photography 101: Using Auto ISO - In its simplest terms, ISO is your camera sensor’s sensitivity to light. As ISO numbers increase, so does the camera’s ability to capture more light.
Is the Sony a7 III still relevant in 2020? - 2020 has introduced us to several new mirrorless cameras. On the Sony side, there were tons of rumors over a successor to the popular a7
FERNWEH backpack the perfect carrier for outdoor explorers - WANDRD is becoming known for their thoughtfully designed camera carry systems. They make packs that help you travel well, not just packs that copy the
The most criminally overlooked camera of 2020 - It’s understandable why Canon and Sony have sucked all the oxygen out of the room in 2020. The Canon R5 and R6 were groundbreaking cameras
Portrait photography puts the spotlight on the beauty of age - Exploring the subject of beauty has been a popular pursuit in creative disciplines like portrait photography, and we see it portrayed in many different ways.

