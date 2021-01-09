We kicked off January with some great new content to get you going this year! This week, Darren Miles told us about five things successful photographer’s don’t do. Then, the Photofocus Editorial Board discussed what Nikon has to do to stay relevant.

Lauri Novak told us about the brand-new Photofocus Community, while Ken Lee gave some great ideas for how to photograph with hand sanitizer. Finally, Bob Coates taught us how to capture more striking bird photographs.

Five things successful photographers don’t do - A couple of years ago, I made a YouTube video on this very topic. As we move into the new year, I think it’s worth
What Nikon needs to do to stay in the game - Back in the day, there were two primary camera brands — Canon and Nikon. If you walked into any camera shop, Canon and Nikon were
The legacy of Olympus - January 1, 2021 marked a major shift in the history of Olympus, as the company’s camera division was officially acquired by Japan Industrial Partners (JIP).
Macro photography at home: Creating otherworldly scenes with hand sanitizer - I’m stuck at home a lot. You probably are as well. But we can still experiment and be creative with our photography — and it
bird photography in the early moning fog Capturing more striking bird photographs - Bird photography or photographing birds can be quite challenging. Why you ask? Birds are everywhere. It’s a piece of cake to make bird images. Well,

