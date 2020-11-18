WANDRD is becoming known for their thoughtfully designed camera carry systems. They make packs that help you travel well, not just packs that copy the designs everyone has copied for decades.

I recently reviewed their DUO Daypack and this new FERNWEH backpack carries on with the innovations in a size and style that will appeal to those looking for a bigger bag to join them on all kinds of adventures, including overnights in the mountains.

The FERNWEH was just launched on WANDRD’s website, so see why this is one of my favorite bags to explore the great outdoors with!

Summary: It’s a fine backpack well worth its cost

As I say in the following video, if I had bought this backpack during the Kickstarter, I would be pleased with my purchase. Check out the video for a dynamic view, and see all the still photos below.

It’s great for travel/backpacking, and if you add the WANDRD camera cubes, it’s great for carrying camera gear, too.

Editor’s Note: The FERNWEH was previously available via Indiegogo at a special price of $299. It’s now available on WANDRD’s website for a retail price of $349.

My favorite thing

This backpack is comfortable and well-ventilated and easily-accessed and very well-built. But my favorite thing about it is that it is available in not-black. Gobi Tan is a flat dark Earth-like color and I think it makes a bag look less like a technology bag when I’m traveling in cities, and it makes it less dense-looking when I’m in the wilderness.

To me, part of Leave-No-Trace ethics is blending with my surroundings so that other people can’t see me as easily during their wildness experience, and the tan version makes that more possible.

The thing I (kinda) wish it had

I’m divided on this one. The bag doesn’t have any open stash pockets on the side that you can reach while hiking. I often pick up trash and interesting rocks and the stash pockets are where I drop them. I also like to use it for a water bottle.

On the other hand, I like that the exterior is sleek and trim and there’s nothing to snag on branches or collect pine needles — as stash pockets often do.

Detail pictures