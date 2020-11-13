We hope you can join us Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 1 p.m. ET for a special Photofocus webinar!

Veteran photo booth photographer Rex Huang will join Kevin Ames for a discussion about on-site printing. They’ll discuss best practices along with creative ideas on how to utilize off-site printing during COVID-19.

Rex has photographed all over the Los Angeles area, including for the LA Galaxy soccer team. He’s the co-founder of Mr. Smiley’s Photo Booth and Director of the Photo Booth Biz Conference. He also regularly presents at PBX in Las Vegas, and is a DNP Brand Ambassador.

During COVID-19, Rex has gotten creative with photo booths with creating unique experiences for his clients. Check out some of his photos below.