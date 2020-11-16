This week on The Photographer Show we’ll be meeting Photofocus reader and Photographer of the Day contributor, Steve Stanger.

Meet Steve Stanger

This half-hour interview show hosted by myself and Scott Wyden Kivowitz will include discussions about how and what drives Steve to take photos. We’ll also talk about all things photography and possibly some other tech and geeky stuff. Steve’s interest also includes drones, podcasting, gaming, sci-fi and music. He’s also a self-proclaimed tech enthusiast and Apple geek.

His black & white work is what has captured my attention more than once in the Photofocus Flickr group.

We are excited to introduce you to Steve and hope you’ll tune in.

The Photographer Show details

Join us for the show Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 1 p.m. ET!

You can register to watch the show live here. It will also be simulcast on our YouTube channel.

If you’d like to have the chance to join us on a future show, upload your images to our Flickr or Facebook groups. Please join us each month in learning more about our fellow Photofocus readers!