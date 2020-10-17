This week, Andrew Ford kicked things off by showcasing the top 10 most photogenic presidents in U.S. history. Then, Joy Celine Asto brought us back to the summers of old with a great project that looks provides a bit of nostalgia.

Jemma Pollari gave us three ideas for perfect fall family photos, and Darren Miles told us why he’s ordering the new Nikon Z 6II. Finally, Lauri Novak provided a first look into her favorite courses of the 5DayDeal — where you can get over $2700 worth of photo education for just $89!