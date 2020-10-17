This week, Andrew Ford kicked things off by showcasing the top 10 most photogenic presidents in U.S. history. Then, Joy Celine Asto brought us back to the summers of old with a great project that looks provides a bit of nostalgia.

Jemma Pollari gave us three ideas for perfect fall family photos, and Darren Miles told us why he’s ordering the new Nikon Z 6II. Finally, Lauri Novak provided a first look into her favorite courses of the 5DayDeal — where you can get over $2700 worth of photo education for just $89!

The top 10 most photogenic U.S. presidents - With the election around the corner, wouldn’t it be fun to rank the top 10 most photogenic U.S. presidents? I thought so, too. First, to
Youthful summer memories in nostalgic black and white - Summer photos evoke a lot of memories for all of us — either in vibrant color or gritty black and white, and whether we’re looking
Three easy ideas for family photos this fall - As the leaves change and the kids get excited for Halloween, fall is a beautiful time for family photos. The colors will keep you warm
Four reasons why I’m ordering a Nikon Z 6II - Did you hear the news about the new Z 6II camera? Nikon’s announcement was met with a collective yawn, but in spite of that, I’ll likely
Ready to get started with 5DayDeal? My top five educational courses to check out - 5DayDeal is at it again. They continue to offer amazing educational opportunities, videos, tutorials, presets, LUTs, actions and magazines. All of this for a great