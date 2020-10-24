This week, Julie Powell kicked things off with a review of the Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 for Sony cameras. Then, Bryan Esler talked with Will Allen about the Content Authenticity Initiative, while Levi Sim gave a first look into the new Color Grading tool in Lightroom.

Ken Lee provided a comparison between Photoshop and Luminar when it comes to sky replacement, and Scott Wyden Kivowitz sat down with Dave Cross about the Photoshop Virtual Summit II. Finally, Michèle Grenier wrote about her experience hanging a ginormous print for her client.

Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 a great all-rounder for Sony photographers - When I first switched over to my Sony system, I had a basic kit lens which I bought with it. It was great, but had
Adobe unveils prototype of content attribution tool - After being announced during Adobe MAX 2019, this morning Adobe unveiled a first look at its content attribution tool, as a part of the Content
Portrait Tips: Using the new Color Grading tool in Lightroom - Now, I’m not a huge fan of Instagram filters and most Lightroom preset packs. The reason I don’t like them is that they try to
The battle of sky replacement: Photoshop vs. Luminar 4 - Recently, in conjunction with the Adobe MAX Creativity Conference, Adobe released the eagerly awaited version of Photoshop version 22, which comes with quite a few
What you’ll learn at, and why you should attend Photoshop Virtual Summit II - Photoshop educator Dave Cross is at it again with the second Photoshop Virtual Summit or as he likes to call it, the sequel. I spoke
Hanging a gigantic print - Nothing compares to the satisfaction of seeing the result of your vision, your work in a print. What is it like to create a GIGANTIC