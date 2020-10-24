This week, Julie Powell kicked things off with a review of the Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 for Sony cameras. Then, Bryan Esler talked with Will Allen about the Content Authenticity Initiative, while Levi Sim gave a first look into the new Color Grading tool in Lightroom.

Ken Lee provided a comparison between Photoshop and Luminar when it comes to sky replacement, and Scott Wyden Kivowitz sat down with Dave Cross about the Photoshop Virtual Summit II. Finally, Michèle Grenier wrote about her experience hanging a ginormous print for her client.