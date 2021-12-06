Fujifilm makes some of the best-looking cameras on the market. They don’t just have a pretty face though. There’s a lot of technology packed into every Fujifilm camera. I can’t help but feel, though that a lot of creators are a little confused by the lineup of Fujifilm cameras. So, we’re here to help.

Whether you’re new to photography, a hobbyist, or a pro, there’s a Fujifilm camera for you. So, if you’re thinking about buying your first camera or switching to Fujifilm from another brand, this roundup will help you understand the different cameras, and it will help you make a more informed decision before you plop down your hard-earned cash! Right, let’s get into it.

Editor’s note: This is not a sponsored article. We will be covering all manufacturers in due time. We simply want to give those looking into switching systems, or buying into their first systems, information that could help them traverse the ever-growing field of cameras. You can see our guides for other brands here: Olympus, Pentax and Sony. More will follow.

X-T200 — A Fujifilm camera for beginners and casual photographers

The Fujifilm X-T200 is aimed squarely at those looking to step up from their smartphone, and it makes a compelling case. This camera is an absolute delight to use. The JPEG images this camera produces are also stunning. Especially when you use the built-in film simulations.

You’ll find mod cons like a fast 425 point phase-detect autofocus system, a 24.2-megapixel sensor, eye autofocus, fast burst rates (8 frames per second) and 4K video modes. The EVF is nice too. For me, though, this camera is all about the gorgeous 3.5-inch LCD screen. The touch implementation is second to none. It makes transitioning from a smartphone a piece of cake.

Fujifilm X-S10 — For hybrid content creators and those with wanderlust

The Fujifilm X-S10 packs a lot of tech under the hood for under $1,000. This camera is perfect for travel photographers thanks to its small size and weight, and it’s great for hybrid content creators. It has an excellent 26.1-megapixel X-Trans APS-C sensor, IBIS, gorgeous color profiles for both photos and videos, and there are 4K video modes galore. You can record 4K at 30 fps and Full HD recording up to 240 fps for ultra slow-motion video. Hook up an external monitor and you can record 10-bit 4:2:2 video for even better quality.

That’s not all, though. There’s a mic jack so you can record crisp audio from an external mic. The fully articulating 3-inch touchscreen makes it easy to frame your photos and videos. The Fujifilm X-S10 might just be the best all-around camera for travel photographers and hybrid content creators on a budget.

The X100V — The ultimate Fujifilm camera for street photographers

The Fujifilm X100V is a compact camera that has all the bells and whistles you could need for street photography. Featuring the same excellent 26.1-megapixel sensor that’s found in the X-Pro3, and with new optics in its fixed 23mm f/2 lens, the X100V is a pocket-sized beast that won’t let you down. Its iconic Rangefinder-style design will delight as well.

The fixed lens will give you a 35mm equivalent focal length. Its fast aperture will allow you to shoot in low light too. The autofocus system is solid and reliable, and the Fujifilm X100V is also fully weather-sealed when used with an optional adapter ring and a 49mm screw-in UV lens filter. Find out just how much we loved it in our full review.

Fujifilm X-T4 — For the pro photographer

This workhorse APS-C camera is loved by professional photographers the world over thanks to its feature set and just how versatile it is. It has the stunning 26.1-megapixel sensor and film sims that are adored. It even has IBIS that delivers up to 6.5 stops of stabilization.

The X-T4 also looks stunning, however, it’s more than just a pretty face. The X-T4 also boasts two card slots, a fully articulating screen, improved battery life, enhanced weather sealing and improved autofocus over previous models. The Fujifilm X-T4 is a camera that can do it all. Portraits? Yes! Landscapes? Yes! Street, documentary, sports, events and weddings? You bet! It’s a camera that will not let you down. Read our review.

GFX 100S — For best Fujifilm camera for landscape photographers and more

The GFX 100S might be the most expensive camera on this list. However, it’s still incredibly affordable for a camera that features a 102-megapixel sensor. Images produced with this camera are breathtakingly beautiful.

This medium format camera features IBIS, Bluetooth and an autofocus system that rivals many leading full-frame cameras. You can shoot 4K videos. It’s weather-sealed to the nines. It takes two UHS-II SD cards, and it just feels wonderful in the hand. This is one of the best cameras on the market for landscape photographers, fine art photographers and those who need to capture all the small details in a scene or product. For the price. the Fujifilm GFX 100S is hard to beat.