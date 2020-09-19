This week, Nate Torres dove into whether photography helps to improve your memory. Then, Bryan Esler previewed the upcoming LuminarAI feature, AtmosphereAI, to let you add things like fog, steam and mist to your images.

Lauri Novak gave her first experience with the Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III, while Levi Sim taught us how to effectively use gels to counterbalance difficult lighting situations. Finally, Sean McLean powerfully documented his experience with the California wildfires.

What you missed on Flipboard this week

