It’s been two months since we created the Photofocus Community and I thought it would be a good time to give you a little peek inside.

First though, if you have not joined, please join us here.

Weekly photo challenges

Each Monday a new photo challenge is posted. It could be almost anything and is helpful if you’re feeling stuck. It’s a great way to see what others create and to interact with each other as techniques and information are shared.

So far we’ve had challenges in creating refraction images, self-portraits, an assumed color in black and white and exploring light and how it affects our subjects. Here are a few of our members’ images.

Photo by Kirsten Barry Photo by Tami Bevis Photo by Sue Lennon Photo by Suzana Martin

Macro Monday themes

In the Macro group, there is a weekly theme to shoot for. This is just one way of helping you get your camera out to create. You can choose to participate in the theme or just add your own macro images in the group to talk about with other members.

Three of our themes so far have been something old, beverages and toys. It’s fun to see what members come up with and how each interprets the theme.

Photo by Stefano Petitti Photo by Barbara Dunn Photo by Will James

Tips Tuesday

The Community Learning group is all about sharing information and helping each other out. Questions are asked and always welcome. As a community of photographers at all levels and all stages from hobbyist to professional, someone will likely be able to answer your questions. We also share tips on Tuesdays based on a particular subject matter.

Photofocus Community member spotlight

As more and more members join us you have the opportunity to be our community spotlight member on Photofocus.com. Every week we will highlight one of our members, ask them a few questions about their photography and share a few of their images. It’s a fun way to be recognized learn more about our members. You can see the previous spotlights here.

Freebies

Every so often we will be sharing some freebies with our members. There have been free courses on photography fundamentals, printing your photos and an in-depth as well as a hands-on course on developing RAW and DNG files in Lightroom. We also gave away Photoshop brushes from Kristina Sherk. You really don’t want to miss out on this!

Need more reasons to join the Photofocus Community?

The Photofocus Community is a great place to meet fellow photography enthusiasts from all over the world. Not only that, but you can sort through the members to find out who is in your local area. We will also be adding additional groups as needed.

Eventually, there will be in-person photowalks taking place. Currently, we have a monthly virtual hangout to just chat with each other about photography, what we’re working on, ideas and suggestions and to just get to know one another a little better. It’s a great way to learn a little or a lot along the way.