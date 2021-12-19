Themes were a big part of the images that were shared this week in the Photofocus Community.

Daily themes

There are plenty of daily themes for our members to use as a guide for what to share each day. They choose to either go out and create new images or dig through their archives to find the perfect fit and share that. Here are a few that grabbed my attention.

©Dave Harris - #WildlifeWednesday ©Glenn Smith - #WildlifeWednesday ©Klaus Scherer - #ReflectionsThursday ©Louis Trautwein - #WordlessOnWednesday ©Susan Liepa - #WordlessOnWednesday

Weekly challenge

With the holidays fast approaching, we decided to serve up some of our own holiday traditions. Members of the community shared what their traditions are around this time of year for the weekly challenge.

©Susan Liepa Christmas Eve ©Ray Alstrom Gazebo Courtyard

A couple of favorites this week

I also wanted to share these two images from members. These were just shared in the community, not as part of a theme or group but I felt they deserved recognition.

©Greg McCroskery Light Play Floral

Greg McCroskery shared this wonderful black and white floral. He says, “This image titled, ‘Light Play’ was a photograph of some Tulips in a bouquet I gave my wife (not all ulterior motives). The bouquet was sitting on our dining table with soft indirect window light illuminating them. I was simply eating a sandwich when I was struck by the beautiful light gradations on this plant — so out came the camera.”

©Todd Higgins, Morning Star

This was one of my favorites of the week. I’m a sucker for that piled up ice. Todd Higgins captured this star shape with the sunrise. Lake Superior breaks up the ice and dumps it on the shore at Stoney Point in Duluth, MN. You can also see more of Todd’s work and hear him talk about it with Scott and myself on The Photography Show.

Enter and share your holiday themes images and win!

It’s easy to submit your images with us. Just click here and create a post in the Photofocus Community by Jan. 1, 2022. Then, add the #photofocusholidays21 hashtag so we can be sure to find them. One lucky entry will be chosen by our editorial board to win a Platypod Ultra Essentials Kit!

After we go through the submissions, we’ll choose the winner and our other favorites, and publish them in early January.

Join us in the Photofocus Community

Do you have your own helpful tips, information or experiences you can share? Are you looking for a photography community where you can share images, ask for input, learn and grow your own photography? Join us in the Photofocus Community. You’ll find daily themes, weekly challenges and more. Hope to see you there!