Challenges and themes are a fun way to keep yourself creating. Why not participate in a few for National Photography Month?

If you do a search you’ll likely find quite a few places where you can post images to challenges and themes. Because we are Photofocus, we’d like to direct you to our own photo community (of course).

Weekly challenges

Every Monday in the Photofocus Community we post a challenge for the week. These challenges range from easy to a bit more difficult. They can be getting out and finding images for the challenge or taking the time to set up and create the photo.

Challenges like these can help you learn a new technique or style of photography that you may not try unprompted. We give you a description and some examples to help get you started.

Water challenge ©Linda MacPherson - Floating Fruit challenge

If you want to join our weekly challenges, just join us here.

Daily themes

This is another fun way to get your camera out and create, even if you don’t feel like it. Daily themes can also be a nudge to go through your archives.

How you interpret each theme is entirely up to you. The range of topics is quite large. From the typical #SunriseSaturday to the more unusual #WordlessOnWednesday. How about #ToyTuesday or #AbandonedThursday? Again, in the Photofocus Community, there is a list of four themes for each day of the week.

#WordlessOnWednesday #TravelTuesday

Want to take a peek at the list and join in? Check out the Daily Theme list here.

Challenges and themes inspire and motivate

Both challenges and themes give us something to photograph for. They give us an idea or even a subject that helps us to get the thought process started. Sometimes that’s the little push we need to pick up our cameras and create.

I hope you join us in the community and I can’t wait to see what you create for Challenges and Themes to celebrate National Photography Month.