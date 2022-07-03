Welcome to Shutter Notes, our weekly community feature. Shutter Notes gives you the chance to get to know our community members a bit better. Each member will share a little bit about themselves and their chosen image.

Frank Engelhardt is a software applications engineer with a passion for photography.

He started with film and a Canon FTb back in the 70s. Frank’s second camera was an A1 that he bought within weeks of its release. It served him well for 30+ years. His A1 survived white water rafting, rock climbing, repelling and basically any situation he put it in.

It was a reliable piece of equipment until he sold it a couple of years ago despite the countless rolls of film it had shot. Frank says he used to burn 10+ rolls of film per week, in spite of press knocking it for not being as solid as earlier Canons. Since the world went digital, Frank took the plunge with a Canon XSi in 2011.

Why and how Frank created this image

Frank shared this image from Bryce Canyon in Utah because he liked the different layers from foreground to background.

In the process of creating this photo, he had to overcome the challenge of capturing shadows through bright sunlight while keeping the variety of texture and detail.

He post-processed by cropping and tweaking the exposure in Adobe Lightroom 4. The dynamic range was adjusted in Photolemur and the size was reduced for social media in JASC Paint Shop Pro 7. Then Frank sized the image from (2048 x 1253) to 2560 on the long edge in Gigapixel AI.

