This week we’re getting to know community member, Tami Bevis.

Tami is a photographer of many things. She rarely goes out without her camera in hand and makes an almost daily habit of photographing the world around her.

How did you get started in photography?

I have always loved taking pictures. When I was little my mom gave me her Brownie camera. I couldn’t take too many though because a 50-cent allowance doesn’t go far for buying film and developing. The problem with my pictures though is that I wasn’t getting the image in-camera that I saw with my eye. It was frustrating and so for a good many years, I stopped taking pictures. Then, in 2008 my husband bought me a DSLR and told me that classes came with it. I have been hooked ever since, and I rarely leave my house without a camera.

What was your first camera?

My very first camera was the Brownie but my first serious camera was the Canon EOS Rebel XSi.

These “turtles” look like they’re having the time of their lives. Free to be and beautiful besides. And best of all, they’re covered in hearts. This was captured right after the shutdown began and I was laid off. It was so indicative of everything I was thinking and feeling. I didn’t think it was much in-camera but when I got it up on the computer, I just fell in love with it; so fitting. This tulip evokes in me the feeling of being hugged. The petal crossing over the stem reminds me of how everyone sometimes needs to be hugged and embraced and loved.

Who is one photographer that inspires you and why?

The photographer I’m most inspired by is my mentor Lou Nettelhorst. I took his beginner class at the College of Lake County and then composing your image. I’ve been following him around to various workshops around the country and photo walks around the Chicagoland area. He’s familiar with all types of cameras and he has all the cool toys! He has a gentle way of teaching and providing feedback that doesn’t discourage and always helps you grow.

What’s the first thing you look for in composing your image?

In composing my image, first and foremost is the subject. What is it that draws me to the subject and how best can I capture it.

