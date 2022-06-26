Welcome to Shutter Notes, our weekly community feature. Shutter Notes gives you the chance to get to know our community members a bit better. Each member will share a little bit about themselves and their chosen image.

Art Silvergate has been involved with photography for 50 years. He has created his own images, taught others and participates in his local camera club.

Why and how Art created this image

Art was at the Baltimore Museum of Industry where these flowers caught his eye. He describes them as dreamy and used post-processing to help convey that feeling of dreaminess.

This is an example of how Art approaches his photography. Any time something catches his eye, he captures the image and then post-processes it in a way that conveys what he saw in his mind. In this particular image, he cropped the image to make the flowers the center of interest in the image. Then he put through an old program from Topaz Labs called Glow.



What he learned in the process is that you should always try something different. You never know what it might take to get the image the way you saw it in your mind.

Get your photo featured!

Please join us in the Photofocus Community and find the complete description and instructions on how to submit your image for consideration here.

Please only submit one image at a time and for now only one submission per person. We’ll ask for more at a later date if we need them. If you have any questions, comment here or send me a message within the community. We look forward to your submissions.

If you have any photographer friends you know would enjoy or benefit from being in the Photofocus Community, be sure to invite them!