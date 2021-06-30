This week we’re getting to know community member, Debby Johnson. Haven’t joined the Photofocus Community yet? Sign up for free today!

How did you get started in photography?

“I got started in photography by accident. I come from a long line of storytellers and was an art major in college. For a while, I tried writing fiction, but my heart was always drawn to visual storytelling, so on a whim I took an evening adult education class in photography and fell in love.”

What was your first camera?

“My first camera was a Canon Rebel T3i, an entry-level DLSR. I still shoot with a Canon but have moved to a mirrorless Canon EOS R.”

Who is one photographer that inspires you and why?

“I consider myself primarily a portrait photographer — even when I’m shooting flowers. Everything I know about macro flora photography I learned from the fabulous Melanie Kern-Favilla, and Kaylee Greer is my favorite dog photography guru. But I would say the photographer who has most influenced my journey toward photographic storytelling is Dorothea Lange. No matter what her subject matter, storytelling is at the heart of every photo Dorothea Lange created.”

What’s the first thing you look for in composing your image?

“The first thing I look for in composing an image is whether or not the subject excites me. Do the hairs on the back of my neck stand up when I see the image through the lens of my camera? If so, the idea of how to compose the actual photo pretty much takes care of itself. Excitement and that need to tell the image’s story is what makes me click the shutter button.”

