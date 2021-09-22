This week we’re getting to know community member, Jackie Johnson. Jackie’s happy places include forever learning photography and dabbling in other types of art media

How did you get started in photography?

“My interest in photography first was piqued when my older brother took a photography class with a ‘real’ camera. He was in his early 20s and I was in my early teens. I was already into art like drawing and painting, so when I saw what he could do with that camera, I was hooked! “

What was your first camera?

“My very first camera, I think, was a Kodak 110 Instamatic when I was a kid. I eventually got my brother’s hand-me-down Konica Minolta SRT-201; I loved that camera. As a result of owning that camera, I learned how to develop my own black and white film.”

Who is one photographer that inspires you and why?

“Well, right now I’m inspired by Eric Raeber, especially his fine art images. His work is really well done and his fine art images give the feeling like you’re experiencing a dream. I love that aesthetic.”

What’s the first thing you look for in composing your image?

“If I’m out and about with my camera, I like looking for something different or something set apart from other things, something a little out of place to tella story. I also like interesting reflections and pareidolia.”

