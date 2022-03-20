Welcome to Shutter Notes, our new weekly community feature. Shutter Notes will be a chance to get to know our community members a bit better. Each member will share a little bit about themselves and an image they’ve chosen.

Gregory Stringfield is a retired IT professional who has been photographing for over 45 years.

He jokingly likes to describe this image as a long walk off a short pier.

How Gregory created this image

Gregory took around three images to get the shot he wanted here. Using his Hasselblad X1D and a 45mm lens, he was working on his form, structure and composition while lining up the pier in his frame.

Post-processing was done in Hasselblad Phocus and Adobe Photoshop.

