Welcome to Shutter Notes, our weekly community feature. Shutter Notes gives you the chance to get to know our community members a bit better. Each member will share a little bit about themselves and an image they’ve chosen.

Rosen Kalpachki is a doctor and professor of neurology. He is the founder and head of the biggest stroke center in Bulgaria. Rosen has been fascinated by photography since childhood, but only in the last 10-15 years has he gradually turned it into a hobby.

In photography, he finds the balance in his daily life as an emergency neurologist. Because he rarely takes pictures of people he went back to analog photography.

He likes to experiment with different cameras, movies and formats and loves the over 10 TLR-cameras he has.

This image Rosen is sharing with us was created using his Mamiya C330 camera with a Mamiya Sekor 105/3.5 lens. It is near the town of Radomir in Bulgaria.

Film: Ilford PanF 50

Developer: Ilford Ilfusol 3

Why and how Rosen created this image

Rosen said that many of Bulgaria’s small towns and villages have been left uninhabited in recent years. This locked gate brought that feeling of abandonment and being forgotten. He described that he wanted people to feel that there are doors somewhere in the world that will never be open again.

The only post-processing was to add a bit of a vignette in Lightroom. During the creation of this shot, Rosen learned that light can turn an ordinary story into an extraordinary one. It can enhance the nostalgic radiance of the image.

