Chuck Savadelis is a photographer and filmmaker, presently semiretired. His interest in photography started in college and his first camera was an Argus C3. His first paid gig, in 1974, was shooting restaurant interiors for a dining out magazine.

Since then, he has had stints as a photographer for the National Bureau of Standards, Director of Photography at a large university, and spent 25 years as a freelancer. Chuck has worked with tabloids, large metropolitan newspapers, magazines, universities, government, and more. His main business was corporate work., primarily annual reports and executive portraits.

In 2004, he partnered with his wife and got into video and film production for clients old and new. In 2018, they started to wind down the business and now he only takes on jobs that pique his interest from longtime clients. His passion for photography has never waned. Now he enjoys creating infrared, panoramic and time-lapse photography, applied to the people and places I find around me.

Panasonic GH4 covered to Infrared, Lumix G 20mm f/1.7 with RG 695 infrared filter, ISO 200, 1/1000 sec @ f/5.6. A second frame was exposed at 1/800 sec @ f/5.

Why and how Chuck created this image

Chuck created this image at Bedwell-Bayfront Park in Palo Alto, California. He said it’s hard to believe such a landscape can be found in the middle of the busy, urbanized, San Francisco peninsula.

He describes this image as a classic landscape composition with the tonalities of infrared imaging gently applied. Typical of his current work, in that he likes to photograph the people and places of his community in ways that are novel to him. Even after 45 years as an image-maker.

Chuck performed the initial raw HDR merge in Affinity Photo, converted to black and white. Then he applied some tone mapping and exported it as a TIFF. After that, he took it into Lightroom Classic for some contrast balancing and detail enhancement. Finally, he took that image into Topaz DeNoise AI to remove noise from the sky.

This is one of the first images Chuck took with his newly converted infrared GH4. He said he is amazed at the sensitivity of the sensor and the detail it captures. Even when shooting through a nearly opaque infrared filter.

Chuck would be delighted to learn what others may have learned from this image.

