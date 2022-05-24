The sky is definitely an important aspect of any outdoor or landscape photo. So, it’s worth learning different ways to process it to get your intended results. However, if it can be understandably intimidating if you’re new to it. If you’re need help with skillfully editing skies for landscape photography, we found just the tutorial for you!

In the video above, Matt Kloskowski covers two popular sky adjustment tools to tinker with on Adobe Lightroom and Camera Raw: Select Sky and Linear Gradient (or graduated filter). As he noted at the start of the video, each tool works better on certain photos than others. So, he shares some examples to demonstrate this and explains why you should choose one over the other. The goal is to come up with a sky adjustment that both looks natural and fitting for your landscape photo.

Now, is it possible to combine the two? Kloskowski also shows a simple yet clever way to use the benefits of the two tools if the scene calls for it. So, another thing to also keep in mind is that there are actually many different ways to get to the best results. It’s all about learning the best opportunities to use the sky adjustment tools at your disposal!

