One of the first things every landscape photography beginner must figure out is which lens to use. With all the different choices and focal lengths available out there, it can be overwhelming to pick just one to get started with. If that sounds like what you, today’s featured landscape photography tip provides some insights on how to make the right choice.

Lisbon-based professional landscape and travel photographer Andy Mumford recently shared the video above to give us an idea about what goes into choosing the best lens for a scene. In his introduction, he noted that there are essentially unlimited number of ways to create a landscape photo. However, the goal is to make the best choice based on what you see in the scene.

Next, he discusses when to use wide-angle lenses, mid-range lenses and telephoto lenses based on the scene. These tips should help you break away from the templates and cliches that you typically see or learn about.

Want more insightful landscape photography tips like this? Join the Photofocus Community groups to chat and learn more from your fellow photographers today!