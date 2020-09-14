You may have noticed that our Photographer of the Day feature has been missing from our feed lately. That’s because we’ve decided to change things up a bit and take this in a different direction. We want to take the opportunity to get to know you, our readers. What you love about photography, and the how and why behind your favorite images.

Introducing, The Photographer Show.

What is The Photographer Show?

The Photographer Show is a monthly, half-hour, interview show hosted by myself and Scott Wyden Kivowitz. Each month we will choose one of our readers from the submissions in our Flickr or Facebook groups. We will ask a few questions, talk about some of your images, your love of photography and what compels you to create.

Meet Jim Sollows

This month, we’re excited to meet Jim Sollows. Jim is an Emergency Medical Services instructor, amateur photographer, pilot and woodworker living in British Columbia. He shoots with the Fuji X-T100 and X-T20. He also shoots film with a Leica M6 and Medium Format Mamiya RB67, as well as a variety of vintage film cameras. Jim likes to do his own darkroom work as well.

Join us Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 1 p.m. ET!

You can register to watch the show live here. It will also be simulcast on our YouTube channel.

If you’d like to have the chance to join us on a future episode, upload your images to our Flickr or Facebook groups. Please join us each month in learning more about our fellow Photofocus readers!