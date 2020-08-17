You may have noticed that our Photographer of the Day feature has been missing from our feed lately. That’s because we’ve decided to change things up a bit and take this in a different direction. We want to take the opportunity to get to know you, our readers. What you love about photography, and the how and why behind your favorite images.

Introducing, The Photographer Show.

What is The Photographer Show?

This will be a monthly, half-hour, interview show hosted by myself and Scott Wyden Kivowitz. Each month we will choose one of our readers from the submissions in our Flickr or Facebook groups. We will ask a few questions, talk about some of your images, your love of photography and what compels you to create.

Meet Melinda Garner

For August, we’re happy to introduce you to Melinda Garner. Melinda is a portrait and nature photographer from Illinois. We can’t wait to hear more about Melinda and her approach to photography.

Join us Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 1 p.m. ET!

You can register to watch the show live here. It will also be simulcast on our YouTube channel.

If you’d like to have the chance to join us on a future episode, upload your images to our Flickr or Facebook groups. Please join us each month in learning more about our fellow Photofocus readers!