Each month we spend some time with one of you, the everyday photographer. On The Photographer Show with Scott + Lauri, sponsored by our friends at Tamron, we share our love of photography and discuss a few images to learn more about our readers and the Photofocus Community members.

This month, we’re joined by Todd Higgins from the Duluth, MN area. Todd talks to us about finding simple and unique images within the larger landscape. Be sure to watch the entire episode above!

Photo by Todd Higgins (www.ToddHPhoto.com) Photo by Todd Higgins (www.toddhphoto.com) Waves recede around a red rock on the black sand beach of Marin Headlands. San Fransico, CA. A single rock on the bed of the Bonnaville Salt flats.

Todd is a landscape photographer who spends a good part of each year traveling the country exploring our park and wilderness areas. He loves to explore new places and discover new beauty where ever he can.

