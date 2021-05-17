Be sure to catch the latest episode of The Photographer Show, with guest Jacqueline Lant.

Jacqueline lives in a beautiful part of the world and has easy access to stunning mountain scenes which she loves to share. Her main subjects are wildlife and birds. She also likes to do a little bit of portrait photography from time to time and composition work. Jacqueline also runs a photography club in France and that has around 20 members.

Taken on a beautiful but cold day in Spain. We stopped up above the town of Formigal in order to capture a panorama of the Spanish Pyrenees mountains. It is 4 photos stitched in lightroom and worked on in photoshop. A little tidy up of the sky with a small crop and Levels, curves and sharpening. In France on the way to Spain. This has been taken from the car window. The tones of the snow and the sky said a Black and White image to me. I like the curves of the mountains and the shadows. I used the filter in adobe raw and levels, curves and Black and white filter in photoshop with a high contrast blue filter from the drop down menu. Sharpened with smart sharpening.

