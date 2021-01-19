This week, we’re bringing you two great webinars, as a part of the Photofocus Community! If you haven’t joined us yet, be sure to click over and start sharing your favorite photos, interact with other photographers and check out some of our freebies.

Tuesday, January 19, 2020: The Photographer Show with Martika Gartman

Lauri Novak and Scott Wyden Kivowitz sit down for a chat with Chicago-based photographer Martika Gartman. She’ll explain her love for photography, what inspires her to create and some great tips!

The fun starts at 1 p.m. ET. Register for free to secure your spot and ensure that you can participate in a live Q&A with Martika!

Thursday, January 21, 2020: Community Hangout

Join the Photofocus team as we have our monthly hangout. We’ll talk about all things photography and take live questions from you on the air. Join us starting at 9 p.m. ET. You can RSVP today on the Photofocus Community.

Can’t make it to one of these webinars? Don’t worry; we’ll record them and make them available on our YouTube channel. We hope to see you there!