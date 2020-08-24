In a world where video calls or Zoom meetings are becoming a daily thing, I’d recommend giving yourself a quick 30 seconds to setup the Raya Bendie-Brite Folding USB Bi-Color LED Ring Light beforehand.

The Bendie-Brite is a great light for anything video related. FaceTime, Facebook Messenger, Zoom, Skype … you name it. If you don’t want dull or grainy videos or pictures then I would highly recommend this light. Your face will instantly stand out when using this light.

It’s foldable

This 10-inch ring light offers you a tremendous compact light source that folds in half. Meaning that it doesn’t take up a lot of space when traveling.

The ring light is powered from a USB port, which allows you to run the light from a computer or tablet. You can also use your smartphone as a camera since the ring light comes equipped with a flexible phone arm. The spring-loaded clamp fits most smartphones and provides a firm grip that will keep your camera in position while you shoot.

Before After, full power

Power

The ring light is a bi-color LED light equipped with 120 LEDs inside and a full 10 watts of power at 100%. It is capable of producing the soft warmth of a tungsten bulb, the brilliance of bright, natural daylight and everything in between, with a temperature range of 2700 to 5600K.

It has touch-sensitive controls allowing you to use your finger in a sliding motion to turn it on and off and adjust the temperature and power. Sliding right increases your power and cools the temperature. Shifting it left decreases the light power and gives you a warmer temperature.

Cons

My two frustrations with this product is the flexible phone arm makes your phone stick out so far from the center of the ring light. I would like to see my phone sit more center within the light. Second, this product did not come with a case. I am currently still storing it in the initial box it came in, which has a great white foam piece that snugs tightly to protect the kit.

The Raya Bendie-Brite Folding USB Bi-Color LED Ring Light is a great compact affordable light for anyone looking to up their vlog, selfie or video conferencing game. It is incredibly lightweight and has a color range that blends seamlessly with any room light. And did I mention it’s affordable?