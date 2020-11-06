B&H sent me the 26″ Angler Quick-Open Deep Parabolic Softbox to review. My rule of thumb is simple: If I see value in the gear and I am willing to pay for a replacement or if it gets lost, broken or misplaced, then I will recommend it.

So where does the Angler Quick-Open Deep Parabolic Softbox stand? Simply put, I love and definitely recommend it.

Opens and closes quickly plus includes a Bowens speed ring

The Quick-Open Deep Parabolic Softbox has built-in support rods that lift and lock into place, as well as its widely-compatible Bowens S-Type speed ring. This enables studio strobes and speedlights with the same connection to attach quickly to the softbox.

The Bowens S-Type speed ring can be replaced with a speed ring that is compatible with your lights. The softbox also features individual push-button support rod releases that makes closing it fast.

High output reflective silver interior and best use advice

The softbox has a high output reflective silver interior that maximizes your light source’s output, as well as removable inner and outer diffusers that gives photographers quality of light options.

There are four ways to use the softbox. For the softest, flattering light, use both the inner and outer diffuser together. For a little more snap and contrast, remove the inner diffuser, or just use the inner diffuser alone. Finally, remove both diffusers and use the softbox as a large reflector for high contrast and long-throw work.

Applying the Angler Grid will help direct the light even more. A bonus of this form factor is the interesting, natural-looking catchlights reflected in your subjects’ eyes.

Decide if it’s right for you

Now comes the moment to decide if you need one. This is a specialty softbox and it’s best used on individual portraits for a dramatic look or when you need to throw light a long distance. But that doesn’t mean it’s not effective with group portraits, either.

The cost is affordable. It’s a great addition to your gear, but if you are on a gear budget and this is your only softbox, I would suggest getting a more universal softbox like the Angler BoomBox Octagonal Softbox with Bowens Mount instead.