This week, Scott Wyden Kivowitz kicked things off by providing eight ways to amplify your photography website. Then, Kevin Ames reviewed the GoPro Hero8 Black, while Bryan Esler told us how to utilize stars, color labels and other metadata with Excire Foto.

Lauri Novak walked us through how to best choose our sessions for the virtual Adobe MAX conference and finally, Jemma Pollari gave us three ways to cope with distracting photography locations.

Eight ways to amplify your photography website -
There are countless things you can do to a website which can amplify its effectiveness. Today I want to share eight of those methods with
ction cam review: GoPro Hero8 Black GoPro Hero8 Black takes action to a new level -
The GoPro Hero8 Black is the newest action cam from GoPro. I have used GoPro Hero 3s and 4s on projects, and this one is a
Filter by stars and color labels with Excire Foto -
Excire Foto is quickly becoming my favorite new tool for organizing my photos. As someone who has multiple catalogs spread out across different programs —
How to choose your Adobe MAX sessions -
This year will be my first time attending the Adobe MAX conference. In reality, I would not have likely gone in-person but it’s being held
Three ways to cope with a distracting photo location -
What do you do when you are stuck in a cluttered, ugly or distracting photo location for a lifestyle portrait session? Maybe it’s the only

