This week, Scott Wyden Kivowitz kicked things off by providing eight ways to amplify your photography website. Then, Kevin Ames reviewed the GoPro Hero8 Black, while Bryan Esler told us how to utilize stars, color labels and other metadata with Excire Foto.

Lauri Novak walked us through how to best choose our sessions for the virtual Adobe MAX conference and finally, Jemma Pollari gave us three ways to cope with distracting photography locations.