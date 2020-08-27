This year will be my first time attending the Adobe MAX conference. In reality, I would not have likely gone in-person but it’s being held online this year. But there are so many interesting and informative sessions that I couldn’t pass it up.

At first, it can appear to be overwhelming with all of the information offered. So, how do you go about choosing your Adobe MAX schedule when there are 10 tracks and more than 350 sessions?

Adobe MAX general categories

Once you register you’ll be taken to your dashboard, which is where you’ll see your schedule after you’ve chosen the sessions you want to attend.

From your dashboard, you’ll see the Open Catalog link. This is where you’ll find the session catalog. They’ve made finding sessions on specific topics very easy. You can choose from general categories and narrow it down from there.

Type: Choose from Keynote, Lab and/or Session

Within each of these categories, you’ll see more choices. If you have specific products, business practices or certain software you want to learn more about you’ll be able to find sessions on those products, too.

Photography-related courses

I’m excited about a few photography-related courses in particular.

One, there’s a 3-part series on “Lightroom and Photoshop: Ultimate Integration.” These sessions will show you how to combine features of both in new ways. Another 3-part session is for “Lightroom Classic: Editing, Workflows and Presets.” Here, you’ll expand your Lightroom Classic skills by learning new techniques, manage your library and speed up your editing workflow.

If you’re interested in mobile photography or videography there are several sessions geared toward that.

One of the sessions that is most intriguing to me is “How Ben & Jerry’s Uses Virtual Photography to Create Perfect Pints.” How can you not want to be part of that session? Ice cream optional.

Where to start at Adobe MAX

My suggestion is to start by choosing the Keynote. This will be the first look at the latest and greatest that Adobe has to offer. From there I would check on which day or days you are available to attend, that way you won’t be choosing sessions you can’t watch.

Then head to the product section and choose which products you are interested in learning more about. If you’re only interested in a certain aspect and want to choose sessions specific to a particular topic such as photography, social media, graphic design, etc. check out the Track section and sort sessions by which track is relevant to what you want to focus on learning.

If you’re a beginner you may choose to sort your options by the Beginner sessions. Maybe you’re Advanced and want to sort out the beginner courses. It really makes it easy to narrow down and choose what sessions will benefit you the most.

There might be certain speakers presenting that you just don’t want to miss. Under the speaker list, you can search by name, pull up the speaker bio and also find out all the courses that a particular person is presenting and choose your sessions that way.

Organized schedule

After you’ve gone through and selected all the sessions you want to take part in, you can click on Your Schedule and easily see all of the sessions you’ve chosen by day and time. Now you can just sit back, relax and wait for the learning to start.

Note that Adobe MAX registration requires an Adobe ID. You’ll need to register with your primary Creative Cloud account email, or you can create a new Adobe ID when you register.