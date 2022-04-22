Having a great camera and lenses is great when you’re headed outdoors. But that’s not all you need! Whether it’s a tripod, filters, rain cover and more, having the right photography accessories can make or break your time outside.

Check out these seven must-have photo accessories for when you’re out exploring next.

Manfrotto PRO Lite Flexloader — A modern creator’s dream bag

Having a reliable backpack that can get you through the day is important when you’re on the trails. The Manfrotto PRO Lite Flexloader is a durable, beautifully designed backpack that can hold all of the gear you need — up to two cameras, multiple lenses, a laptop, gimbal, drone, multiple tripods and light stands. Here’s what Brett Day had to say in his review:

“The Flexloader is beautifully designed. It’s incredibly durable, it can hold a ton of gear including two cameras, multiple lenses, a laptop, a gimbal, a drone, and multiple tripods and light stands. Despite its size and weight, it’s incredibly comfortable, even on long hikes thanks to all of the support systems. It’s plane cabin friendly as well.” Brett Day

Urth filters — Create long exposures, remove reflections and more

A good set of filters is a must-have for nature photographers. Whether you need Neutral Density filters for long exposures or Polarizers to cut glare in water and glass, investing in a filter set is important. Urth makes several filters, which are lightweight, double-threaded and even include a cover.

Featuring German B270 SCHOTT optical glass and 20-layer nano-coating, you’ll get a premium filter that leads to better sharpness and easier cleaning. Plus, they plant trees for every item sold.Here’s what I had to say in my review:

“Needless to say, I’m extremely with these filters. As someone who often gets fingerprints on their filters, it didn’t seem to be as much of a problem with the Urth brand. When it came to using the two ND filters — something I do frequently with landscapes — the filters performed just as I expected. And the CPL worked like a charm.” Bryan Esler

Platypod eXtreme — Get low for your shot

Need to get stability but don’t want to lug around a tripod? Or need something that will let you get that angle that seems otherwise impossible? Check out the new Platypod eXtreme, a solution that lets your camera capture images whether you’re shooting low, needing to mount it to a tree or more! Here’s what Bob Coates had to say in his review:

“The Platypod eXtreme is great for the landscape and wildlife photographer who is heading out and wants camera support with little weight. It can also be used in the studio when there’s not room for a tripod. I’ve successfully used Platypods to get close to my subject in food and still life situations.” Bob Coates

Vello FreeWave Plus Wireless Remote Shutter Release — Control your camera with ease

Needing to control your camera without being right with it? Remote shutter releases are a great solution, like the Vello FreeWave Plus. This connects to your camera’s hotshoe and lets you control the shutter with a small remote. Wait for that perfect moment and snap away! Here’s what I had to say in my review:

“The Vello FreeWave Plus Wireless Remote Shutter Release has a really cool feature set, beyond what basic remote shutter releases often provide. It’s built well, and worked flawlessly in my tests. With a 320 feet wireless range, it’s also the perfect solution for when you’re socializing with other people, as I often do during long exposures.” Bryan Esler

Ruggard Rain Shield — Laugh in Mother Nature’s face and keep your gear dry

Sure, a lot of newer cameras feature weather sealing. But that doesn’t always do the trick, especially when conditions get really wild. Whether you’re shooting in snow, rain or even mud, the Ruggard Camera Rain Shield is perfect for keeping your gear clean and dry. Here’s what Brett Day had to say in his review:

“I always have a nagging feeling in the back of my mind about whether or not my gear will be OK in inclement weather. A product like the Ruggard Rain Shield adds another layer of protection and puts your mind at ease. A rain cover like this one can also open up doors for photographers who don’t own weather-sealed gear.” Brett Day

WANDRD PRVKE Lite Backpack — Style meets function

If you’re looking for a smaller backpack that does great in the elements, look no further than the WANDRD PRVKE Lite. Featuring a weatherproofed exterior, your gear will stay dry and secure as you hike and capture the world around you. Here’s what Sara Kempner had to say in her review:

“I was pleasantly surprised to first notice the weather-proofed material, both on the bag itself and the zippers. I wasn’t expecting this feature on a day pack. Being an outdoor photographer on the West Coast of Canada, this is a definite must-have for protecting my gear. Immediate bonus points from me.” Sara Kempner

Robus 5560 Vantage tripod — The best tripod you’ve never heard of

Need a premium build tripod that’s lightweight, sturdy and great for when you’re on-the-go? The Robus 5560 Vantage tripod is a pro-grade tripod that allows you to reach a whopping 60 inches tall, while collapsing to just 22.3 inches. Rest assured your camera will stay stable no matter what conditions you’re shooting in! Here’s what Brett Day had to say in his review: