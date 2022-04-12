Having your camera low to the ground can save you some grief if the wind picks up during a long exposure session such as for star trails. The Platypod eXtreme is a great help for quick deployment as well as being as steady as the rocks that support it.

As a Platypod ambassador, I have had access to the newest version for a couple weeks.

Pros

Camera low to the ground

Weighs less than previous models

Legs can be moved quickly into place for quick positioning

Cons

Spiked portions of the legs are super sharp (I soften my spikes with a metal file to round them just a bit) Note: I shared this with Platypod and there will be additional caps to cover the pointed ends of the spikes when they are not needed! Still, be careful as the ends are sharp.



Close-up of a Platypod eXtreme spike

Gear used — Technical specifications

Diagram showing the difference between the new Platypod eXtreme, which is an upgrade from the Platypod Max.

Weight: 9.6 ounces

Four pre-mounted metal hingers for the spiked feet

1/4″ – 20 interchangeable spikes

Belt slots to strap around trees or other objects

Countersunk unthreaded holes to accommodate #8 or #10 wood screws

Dimensions: 7.75″ x 5.25″

Thickness: 5mm

Gear used — Ergonomics and build quality

This thing is built like a brick! The aircraft grade aluminum is stiff, solid and durable. The legs feel nice and tight with the spring that hold them in place. When you have used them a little bit, it’s easy to pull them out and set in place in any of six level positions. Machining for adding accessories is nice and clean.

Platypod eXtreme open handle and slots

Platypod eXtreme — In the field

The biggest change compared to the Platypod Max was the addition of positionable legs. Each leg can be quickly locked in to place in four different configurations, yet you still have the ability to micro adjust each leg by screwing the bolts a bit as well.

This takes away the former problem of having to screw in all four legs each time it was put in place.

Platypod eXtreme deployed with all four legs extended

Remember that space I mentioned? It makes it easier to use the strap to mount the eXtreme to a tree or post or railing or … you get the idea.

Strap with Velcro fits the slots to attach the tripod to rails, posts and trees.

Less is more

Weirdly enough this expression came to mind when I received the Platypod eXtreme. There is more space created to make it even more versatile, and it’s also a bit lighter than the previous Max version. The eXtreme weighs a 3.3 ounces less than the Max. But it’s still strong and stiff. Those heading to the back country and landscape photographers will appreciate each ounce saved.

Platypod eXtreme — Quickly becoming one of my favorite tools

As mentioned earlier, the Platypod eXtreme is great for the landscape and wildlife photographer who is heading out and wants camera support with little weight. It can also be used in the studio when there’s not room for a tripod. I’ve successfully used Platypods to get close to my subject in food and still life situations.

It’s weird — when I bought my first Platypod, I used it a couple times and kind of forgot about it. Platypods are one of those MacGuyver tools that have a lot more uses than you realize. Once I started using it more often, I used it more often. The more you use Platypods, the more you like them.

Image low to the ground prevents wind from messing with the capture.

Kickstarter

Platypod eXtreme is in Kickstarter mode to help get the final product off the ground. As of this writing there are over 1000 backers kicking in over $140,000 so far. And it’s only been available for a week.

Yours in Creative Photography, Bob