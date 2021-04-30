I was recently given the opportunity to review the new PRVKE Lite backpack by WANDRD. It’s the newest and most affordable version of the PRVKE series of backpacks. This bag aims to blend both style and functionality in a day pack for photographers.

If I’m being honest, I wasn’t previously familiar with WANDRD products so I was intrigued to see what would arrive on my doorstep.

First impressions

When I pulled the bag out of the box, I was pleasantly surprised to first notice the weather-proofed material, both on the bag itself and the zippers. I wasn’t expecting this feature on a day pack. Being an outdoor photographer on the West Coast of Canada, this is a definite must-have for protecting my gear. Immediate bonus points from me.

As an added bonus, the overall look of the pack was aesthetically pleasing. It’s not too bulky, and has a clean, modern look to it.

The PRVKE Lite is weatherproofed, which I put to the test right away!

Upon further inspection, the next thing that popped out at me was the insane amount of pockets for a relatively small pack (the bag dimensions are 16-by-11 inches). Who doesn’t love tons of pockets?! There is also a laptop/tablet sleeve that can fit up to a 16” MacBook Pro.

The fit

Putting the backpack on, I liked how it sat a bit higher on my back. For me, this will make wearing it while biking or snowboarding more comfortable. The fit might have been an issue if the pack was super deep, but it’s got a slim profile that sits well on my back without pulling away from my body. There is an adjustable chest strap to help cinch the bag closer to your body, which is a plus.

However, despite it being a small bag, I wish that WANDRD would have included its waist strap (which is sold separately) to really secure it to my body. Wearing only the chest strap felt a bit weird, but it’s better than having no straps.

The build

Inside, the pack has a built-in, padded camera protection cube with customizable dividers. The beauty of the removable dividers is that you can quickly take them out and use the backpack as a regular day pack.

I was able to quickly set up the cube to fit my kit: A Canon 7D Mark II with a 24-70mm lens attached, an extra wide-angle lens and some other accessories. I also experimented to see if it could accommodate my camera body with a 70-200mm lens attached. It did this with no problem.

The pack is able to hold my camera and longest lens.

The clamshell opening on the back allows for easy packing.

The pack has three access points: The expandable roll top (which gives you an extra few liters of space if needed), the layflat clamshell opening on the back and the quick draw side pocket.

I was most interested to try out the quick draw pocket. I found that my camera easily slid into the pocket, but did require a little bit of wiggling to get it out, especially with a tripod attachment plate on my camera. But overall, having quick access to your camera without having to take the bag fully off your body is a handy feature.

Some of the other notable features on the pack include the magnetic tote handles which make for comfortable hand carrying.

There’s also an expandable water bottle pocket or tripod holder on the side. A felt-lined cell phone pocket sits on the top for easy access.

The pack itself weights 2.5 pounds and has 11L of space, and up to 16L with the rolltop extended.

The company

After being pretty impressed with the bag, I did some research to find out more about the company behind it, WANDRD. I was pleasantly surprised to find out that WANDRD isn’t your typical corporation. Instead it’s the passion project of three brothers who started the business in their parents’ basement.

As avid travelers and photographers, they got tired of not being able to find the perfect camera bags. So, they decided to take matters into their own hands. Their company mission is simple: “Inspire people to get out and live passionately; exploring, creating and living life in the moment. We just happen to do that by creating the world’s best gear.”

Knowing that WANDRD is family owned and operated with an emphasis on putting relationships over profits makes me like them even more.

Plenty of pockets for all of your accessories.

Overall, my first impressions of the PRVKE Lite backpack are really positive. The quality of the materials and build tell me it’s going to last a long time. This is good for someone like me who’s pretty rough on gear. I’m looking forward to putting it through more rigorous testing in the upcoming weeks.