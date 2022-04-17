Welcome to Shutter Notes, our new weekly community feature. Shutter Notes will be a chance to get to know our community members a bit better. Each member will share a little bit about themselves and an image they’ve chosen.

Mike Christoferson is an engineer by trade but he has been a photographer since 2012. That was the year he decided he wanted better vacation photos and started learning how to use the point and shoot he had. Then he was hooked.

Buttermilk Falls State Park

Why and how Mike created this image

Buttermilk Falls State Park in Ithaca, NY is where you can find this gorgeous waterfall. Mike describes this shot as morning light on a small cascade along the gorge trail in autumn. He has been visiting this park for years and finally timed it right on this particular trip.

On the day he took this image, this was my second composition. In post-processing, he made a few basic Lightroom adjustments, cropping to a 5×7 ratio and a few more tweaks in Luminar to enhance the autumn colors.

Mike learned that persistence pays off. While he always came home with images from his visits to Buttermilk Falls, he was still searching for the autumn image he had in his mind.

“When you become comfortable and an area becomes familiar, you know how/when to get the right image.” Mike Christoferson

