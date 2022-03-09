With Apple’s big announcement yesterday, you might have your eyes on some new accessories for your new Mac Studio. Or maybe you need to refresh what you have on-hand.

Whether you need essentials like a keyboard or tablet, or need something a bit more specialized like a high-speed card reader, here are six must-have accessories for creatives that help get the job done.

Small, rugged and fast storage — SanDisk 1TB Extreme SSD

I picked up a few 4TB variants of the SanDisk Extreme SSD when they were on sale earlier this year, and I haven’t been more pleased with them! They’re fast, offering speeds up to 1050MB/s. They’re also small and rugged, perfect for when you’re out exploring with your camera.

SSD storage is great because not only are they fast, but there’s no spinning drives involved. Prices have gone down on SSD storage over the past few years, so if you’re looking for some new storage, definitely check out these SanDisk drives.

Fast data transfers — ProGrade Digital SDXC card reader

Having a fast card reader is imperative to getting your editing work done quickly and effectively. After trying several card readers over the years, I’ve finally settled on the ProGrade Digital SDXC card reader.

This card reader includes two SDXC slots, perfect for when you’re offloading photos from multiple photoshoots. Here’s what I had to say in my review:

“The ProGrade Digital knocks it out of the park. It’s way faster than my built-in iMac’s reader, and it can handle two cards simultaneously. That’s a huge win if you’re importing both photo and video at the same time.” Bryan Esler

ProGrade offers several other card reader variants as well. If you’re looking specifically for CFexpress Type B, check out this new offering by Manfrotto.

All of the ports — Belkin Thunderbolt 3 Dock Pro

One thing we all loathe is having to deal with different dongles for all our connected accessories. This hub by Belkin gives you an all-in-one solution, with fast Thunderbolt 3 speeds and a plethora of ports to fit your needs.

Not only will you find two Thunderbolt 3 ports, you’ll also find a USB-C port, USB-A 3.1 Gen 2 port, four USB-A 30 ports, Gigabit Ethernet, DisplayPort 1.4, SD card reader and an audio jack. What else could you need?

Fine-tune your image editing — Wacom Intuos Pro tablet

I’ve used a Wacom tablet for years. They’re reliable, work smoothly and offer precision when you need it. When you’re doing some heavy lifting in Photoshop, having a tablet is important, and can offer you more control over a trackpad or mouse. Here’s what Jeremy Gray had to say in his review:

“I can’t imagine not using a tablet when editing images. Using one has become so ingrained in my personal workflow that it’s very difficult to work without the tablet. Some tasks, such as making precise selections in Lightroom or Photoshop, are far easier using the Wacom Intuos Pro and Pro Pen 2 than they are using a mouse or trackpad.” Jeremy Gray

Type reliably, with a number pad — Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric Keyboard

It’s hard to beat Apple’s esthetics when it comes to design. Its keyboard is no different. The Apple Magic Keyboard is a joy to type on, and having Touch ID at your fingertips is great for unlocking your Mac and working within certain apps like 1Password. Plus, it’ll soon be available in a black variant, offering a sleek look as you’re typing.

4K video conferencing at its finest — Logitech BRIO

It’s important to look good on-camera, whether you’re talking to colleagues, friends or clients. The Logitech BRIO is the ultimate webcam, providing 4K video at 30fps, autofocus and 5x HD zoom. HDR technology automatically adjusts your camera to help you look your best, and the integrated omnidirectional microphones feature noise-canceling technology to pick up audio clearer than ever.