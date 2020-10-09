This lesson is more so about composition. Composition is a big word for kids. I like to explain the rule of thirds to my kids as the place they position things in their photos. Sometimes it is not best to place your main subject in the center of your image; it can be more pleasing to the eye if you position the subject on one side or another.

Have your kids ever played tic-tac-toe? If so, have them imagine a tic-tac-toe grid when looking at their image. I even went as far as to add tape to my kid’s screen to help him visualize the intersections.

This grid divides their image into thirds. This grid divides their picture into thirds. Both the horizontal and vertical sections are split into three sections. Helping them to visualize where they need to place their main subject.

The main subject should be placed on an intersection where two lines meet.

Below, Jace shows your kids how to effectively use the rule of thirds in taking a photo of his cat, on his iPad. Special thanks to B&H Photo for providing the iPad, and for sponsoring this series.