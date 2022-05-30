One of the major things that have come out lately about services like iCloud Photos is that it’s not meant to be used as a backup. And while you could transfer files with a cable to your computer, or deal with adapters, there’s a much easier solution.

After all, Apple says it themselves:

“When you turn on iCloud Photos, your photos and videos automatically upload to iCloud. They’re not duplicated in your iCloud backup, so you should keep backup copies of your library.” Apple

Thanks to the SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe, I’m now easily able to transfer files for backup, or to my devices that need them. The iXpand acts as a typical flash drive, but has two connectors — a Lightning connector (perfect for my iPhone) and a USB-C connector (great for my computer and iPad Pro). So no matter what devices I have to work with, I’m always ready to go.

Pros

Offers connectivity to virtually any computer, phone or tablet that supports USB-C or Lightning connections

Allows for automated backup of your iPhone photos

Cons

Speeds are very slow, with an average write speed of 34MB/s and read speed of 85MB/s

Won’t work to transfer files from your camera to a drive

Technical specifications — SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe

Capacity: Available in 64GB, 128GB, 256GB

Interface: USB 3.1 Gen 1

Connector: Lightning, USB-C

Dimensions (L x W x H): 1.97″ x 0.61″ x 0.34″

Weight: 0.2 oz / 5 g

First impressions

When I first opened up the SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe, it looked like a deluxe flash drive. Featuring a swivel design that lets you choose from a Lightning or USB-C connector, the physical design of the iXpand is slick. It feels premium for sure.

My drive had 128GB of storage, but the iXpand is also available in 64GB and 256GB options.

It’s incredibly small, coming in at just under two inches long, and features a key ring opening so you can easily attach it to your keychain. There’s also a small cap, something I would’ve liked to see attached to the drive, as it’s small and very easy to lose.

Testing out the SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe

The SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe is by no means a speed demon.

I did a speed test on my Mac Studio, and this is where the biggest disappointment lies with the iXpand. The speeds — for being a USB-C device — are pretty poor. I was able to get an average of 34MB/s write speed, and almost 85MB/s read speed. This barely has the speeds of a USB 2.0 device.

Needless to say, the iXpand is not exactly fast.

Great as a backup solution

However, there’s a convenience factor here, and that’s where the iXpand shines. While you can’t use the iXpand to transfer files directly from your camera, you can use it to backup your photos to another device.

Say you have a bunch of Camera Roll photos saved in the Photos app on your iPhone. You might not have enough iCloud storage to have access to these in the cloud. You can use the iXpand Luxe to easily transfer these over to your computer for safekeeping. Or, you can use the iXpand Luxe to backup all those photos in a second place that doesn’t rely on the cloud.

I had no trouble connecting the iXpand to my Mac Studio, iPad Pro and iPhone … it just worked. The iPhone did require me to install the SanDisk iXpand Drive app, but my Mac Studio and iPad Pro did not require an app to be installed. From the documentation I’ve read, this app is only required for devices that use Lightning ports (like an iPhone). And when you’re transferring files on an iPhone, it’s recommended you stay inside the app while the backup or transfer process completes. On an iPad Pro, you can use the Files application, and on a Mac Studio, it’s recognized like any other drive in Finder.

It might not be speedy, but the iXpand Flash Drive Luxe solves a problem

Despite having very slow speeds, the SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe does solve one major problem. It’s never been easier for me to back up my Camera Roll on my iPhone. I can finally put away those cords, adapters and everything else I use to hook my devices together. Now I can just carry one very small flash drive with me, and easily transfer files on the go.