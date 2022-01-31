You can probably find any other item that we use in our creative lives that’s more exciting than internal hard drives and SSDs. However, you’d be hard-pressed to find another item that we rely on as heavily nor that’s as critical (outside of a camera and lens) to what we do.

The fact is, we’d be sunk if we didn’t have mammoth amounts of storage these days. 4K, 6K and 8K videos eat storage space like a kid eats candy. RAW files from today’s mirrorless and digital SLR cameras churn through data as well. On top of just needing space to import our files from SD cards in the first place, we need mass storage to store and protect all of our clients’ RAW files and the finished JPEGs. Fortunately, there are internal hard drives and speedy SSDs that can help.

If you’re finding that you need more room for your files and that you’d rather have internal storage over external storage, this roundup will help you decide which internal hard drives and SSDs are right for you. But what’s the difference between the two, you ask?

In a nutshell, if you’re just looking for mass storage, a high-capacity internal hard drive (HDD) will be sufficient. If you want decent amounts of storage but also worry about how fast the drive operates, and maybe want to work directly from the drive, you might want to check out the SSDs we have listed. Let’s check out four of the best internal storage options below.

Solid storage at a solid price — Samsung 870 EVO Internal SSD (250GB, 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, 4TB)

The Samsung EVO 870 is one of the best solid state drives (SSDs) you can get your hands on. These SSDs are durable and they’ll let you access your images quickly. The 2.5-inch drive will fit neatly into a storage tray in your desktop, and will even work in most laptops.

It features read speeds of up to 560 MB/s and write speeds of up to 530 MB/s, making it ideal for storing and rendering large 4K files and high megapixel RAW files. This drive uses a SATA III connection which makes it easy to install. You can get this drive with either 250GB, 500GB, 1TB, 2TB and 4TB of storage. Prices range from $59.99 to $499.99. Check the link below, though as they’re regularly on sale.

Bang for your buck storage — WD 6TB Black 7200 rpm HDD (500GB, 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, 6TB)

With this internal hard drive from Western Digital, you can add up to 6TB of storage space to your desktop quickly and easily. While the 7200 rpm won’t be quick enough to edit 4K video from it directly, it does offer value for money when it comes to its storage to price ratio.

This hard drive has a 256MB cache which helps speed up data transfer. Data flies by at a rate of up to 227 MB/s. This drive is built tough as well with an operational life of 300,000 load and unload cycles. If you need to store large files and want enhanced performance thanks to a built-in dual-core processor, this could be the drive for you. Prices range from $63.99 to just $189.99 for 6TB! What a bargain.

Snappy and reliable — SanDisk Ultra 3D Internal SSD (250GB, 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, 4TB)

With write speeds of up to 530 MB/s, and read speeds of up to 560 MB/s you’ll be able to transfer your images and video files quickly and easily. The SanDisk Ultra 3D SATA III SSD is a storage device that will help you manage your files more efficiently.

Performance in this drive is optimized by the drive’s high-speed buffer. The 3D NAND technology helps enhance drive endurance for improved reliability. You’ll also have access to an SSD Dashboard, which is available as a free download. This helps you monitor the drive’s health. Still, you shouldn’t need to check often as the SSD is rated for 600TB of written data. Prices range from $69.99 to $599.99. However, like the other internal hard drives and SSDs listed here, these drives regularly have deep discounts.

Pro-grade internal hard drives — Seagate Exos 7200 rpm (10TB, 12TB, 14TB, 16TB, 18TB)

If you need a gargantuan amount of storage the Seagate Exos is the only drive you’ll need. Offering up to 18TB of storage per drive, you can store immense amounts of videos and photos. This 7200-rpm internal hard drive offers pretty decent transfer rates of up to 270 MB/s. This is thanks to the drive using a SATA III 6 Gb/s connection.

Another top feature is that this drive has an MTBF rating of 2.5 million hours as well as built-in digital sensors to ensure optimal performance. There’s also PowerBalance for lower power consumption, and a helium seal for lower power, increased durability and leak protection. This is a pro-grade drive through and through. Surprisingly, it’s quite affordable with prices ranging from $399.99 to $799.99. Still, the 18TB drive is usually on sale for under $450!