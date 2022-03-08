Today, Manfrotto announced the release of their Professional USB 3.2, CFexpress Type B, Memory Card Reader, designed to work seamlessly within the existing Manfrotto Professional Memory Card range and beyond.

Designed with the brand’s iconic mix of build quality and reliability, the Professional USB 3.2, CFexpress Type B, Memory Card Reader achieves impeccable performance standards, allowing you to quickly download high-res photos & videos from your CFexpress Type B memory card.

With a slick and compact form, the card reader performs with impressively fast read speeds, making it an essential tool in speeding up workflows. Utilizing a USB 3.2 Type-C Interface that can achieve up to 10 Gbps transfer speed (2X faster than USD 3.0), users are able to move large amounts of data in a matter of moments; whether it’s a huge 8K video file or a small library of photographs, you can be assured to experience improved transfer times, and in turn increased productivity, as you work both smarter and faster.

A staple feature of all Manfrotto products, the card reader includes an incredibly durable design. Built with being both travel-friendly and rugged in mind, the card reader includes а sturdy anodized aluminum casing and multiple heat sinks to aid cooling and provide added protection. Additional built-in memory card storage and a protective rubbed end cover provide added utility, making the Professional USB 3.2, CFexpress Type B, Memory Card Reader a strong accessory capable of withstanding plenty of hard use.

Compatible with both Mac & Windows, there’s no setup or additional driver downloads necessary, allowing users to immediately plug-in and see the benefits. Finally, to make sure users have everything they need straight out of the box, Manfrotto have included both a USB Type-C to Type-C and a Type-C to Type-A cable.

The new Professional USB 3.2, CFexpress Type B, Memory Card Reader is available as an online exclusive with retail price of $54.99.