This week, Joy Celine Asto kicked things off with a checklist on how to get started with film photography. Then, Bryan Esler sat down with Adobe’s Stephen Neilson to discuss the latest Photoshop release.

Sara Kempner gave us her first look at the Xpozer print system — and showed us how to put it together. Bob Coates told us how to work the scene with tighter compositions, and finally, Julie Powell reviewed the versatile Tamron 70-300mm lens for Sony cameras.