Leading up to the Visual Storytelling Conference, we’re putting the spotlight on some of the instructors! Meet them and find out what you can learn from them at the conference, plus some pre-conference insights.

Shlomi Ron

Shlomi Ron is the founder and CEO of the Visual Storytelling Institute, a Miami-based think tank that brings the gospel of visual storytelling from the world of art into more human-centric and purpose-driven marketing. A digital marketing veteran with over 20 years of experience working both on the agency and brand sides for Fortune 100/500 brands such as Nokia, IBM and American Express.

He started VSI to combine his marketing expertise with his passions for visual stories stemming from interests in classic Italian cinema (cafePellicola.com) and managing the estate of video art pioneer, Buky Schwartz (BukySchwartz.com). At VSI, he helps brands rise above the communication noise through visual storytelling consulting, training, and thought leadership. Select clients include La Mer, RTI International, Cable & Wireless, Pearson Education, and Microsoft — to name a few.

He currently teaches Brand Storytelling at the University of Miami’s Business School, and is a thought leader and speaker at key marketing conferences. He is also the host of the Visual Storytelling Today podcast, which ranks in the top 10 best business storytelling podcasts on the Web. He has also written a book, “Total Acuity: Tales with Marketing Morals to Help You Create Richer Visual Brand Stories.” Outside work, he is a nascent bread baker, The Moth fan and longtime fedora wearer likely to jive with his classic Italian cinema interest.

Can you tell us a little about what you’ll be teaching for the Visual Storytelling Conference?

“[An] In-depth tour into the roots of what makes visual storytelling so effective, why now? My definition of what visual storytelling is in the context of marketing. I’ll also use vivid industry examples to bring to life various visual storytelling principles and debunk common misconceptions. The last part of the talk will focus on reviewing key visual storytelling trends and tips for visual storytellers preparing for the evolving landscape to tell visual stories.”

How did you get started in videography?

“Pay attention to your side hustles. Sometimes that’s where your BIG STORY is waiting! That’s at least what happened in my case. I have over 20 years of experience working in various digital marketing roles on the agency and largely on the brand side, with Fortune 100/500 brands such as IBM, Nokia, and American Express. All along, I was nursing my side passion for visual stories with interests in classic Italian cinema and managing the estate of video art pioneer, Buky Schwartz. His interactive video installations are shown worldwide in private and public collections such as the Whitney, Guggenheim and the Smithsonian museums.

“But what kept me wondering: How can businesses rise above the growing information overload — that costs the US economy over $900 billion a year — riding on such elusive attention spans? Therefore, when I relocated to Miami from New York, I figured there’s gotta be a way to combine my marketing background with my passion for visual stories. That’s why I started the Visual Storytelling Institute — the primary think tank that brings the gospel of visual storytelling from the world of art into purpose-driven marketing. We help brands enthrall their audiences through visual storytelling consulting, training and thought leadership. Select clients include: Estée Lauder, Cable & Wireless, Microsoft, Pearson Education and University of Miami.”

What makes you push the envelope in terms of your creativity?

“For me, it’s a combination of hunger for learning about new visual stages to tell stories on, and the quest for that “other perspective” that carries an authentic voice in a story. This opens up a wide range of possibilities for telling compelling visual stories; from my sketches, metaphorical IG’s photos, narrative videos, illustrated presentations to NFT gallery.”

What’s one piece of advice you can give related to your courses?

“The secret to every successful visual storytelling is simple. The magic happens the moment your story mirrors your audience’s personal story. You want to create stories that allow people to see themselves and their true problems in the context of your product category. But don’t stop there, offer actionable value beyond just “I see your pain.” That’s where empathy and trust are born.”

What’s one challenge you’ve had in your career, and how have you overcome it?

“The one challenge I’ve seen which is still widely persistent is the growing communication noise that affects businesses of any size to this day and, sadly, beyond. It’s that clash between growing information overload and audiences’ elusive attention spans. The challenge is two-fold; how to create a compelling story? And how to ensure people will actually see it? Because even if you’ve created amazing stories, sometimes they get buried on your staff’s computers.

“Get this! Up to 70% of B2B content goes untouched! So the way I’ve been addressing this challenge is by creating research-validated visual stories people truly cared about. Along with a distribution strategy to tell these stories to the right audience, at the right stage, format and channel. This also informed my motivation for creating VSI’s signature My Visual Story framework I use when working with clients ranging from startups, non-profit, mid to enterprise level.”

Is there anything else you’d like to add?

“I’m super excited to speak at this year’s Visual Storytelling Conference and share my perspectives on visual storytelling in the context of marketing. In recent years and especially due to the pandemic that has exponentially boosted virtual activities, visual storytelling has become a must-have superpower for any business leader who wishes to move his audience’s hearts and minds. The medium may change but a good story will always win.”