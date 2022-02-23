Leading up to the Visual Storytelling Conference, we’re putting the spotlight on some of the instructors! Meet them and find out what you can learn from them at the conference, plus some pre-conference insights.

Julie Powell

“Moving beyond the realm of simple photography, Julie Powell creates surreal, whimsical and fantastical works of creative portraits, often capturing emotion and moments in time along with symbolism to explore reality on a slightly different level. Heavily inspired by color and texture from the masters; Degas, Rembrandt and Monet, as well as modern artists, with their use of light, color and texture to add surrealism and atmosphere, giving the viewer a glimpse into another world.

“Julie was born in Melbourne and has lived there her whole life, surrounded by a vibrant and exciting art community. While not classically trained, she is mostly self-taught with a background in graphic art and design, Julie has transitioned from more traditional art forms to the digital art medium, often depicting images in her own unique painterly style. Receiving internal awards for portraits and being published both online and in print, Julie is a regular contributor to various magazine. As an Artistic Coach and Mentor, Julie thrives on helping and encouraging other emerging digital artists and is widely active and respected throughout the digital artist community.”

Can you tell us a little about what you’ll be teaching for the Visual Storytelling Conference?

“So many photographers struggle to find their voice and often creativity when it comes to their photography. Especially with portraits. I adore diving deep into the realm of creative and conceptual portraits.

“Over the years I have learned a trick or two on HOW to brainstorm ideas for unique and fun creative portraits. I am going to look at some different techniques to allow you to brainstorm not just one or two ideas, but hundreds. From concept to creation, the actual photoshoot and the editing process. Often having a plan can move things along swiftly and smoothly. That doesn’t mean you can’t improvise as well, but having a clear idea, to begin with, means you can always have a plan moving forward. It also means anytime you feel like doing a creative shoot, you’ll have a bag of ideas to fall back on.”

How did you get started in photography and videography?

“In high school I was introduced to the world of film photography, I loved it, even developing and printing my own images. After a LONG break, I got back into digital photography about eight years ago. I started out with landscapes and then took photos of family and friends. I ventured into the world of portrait photography. Just doing small shoots for friends of friends and then expanding from there.

“I was looking for a more creative outlet and stumbled onto Brooke Shaden, Rusty McDonald and a few others. I took a few conceptual and creative portrait classes but found there was not a lot on offer. So I started running my own. Starting off really small and simple and expanding from there. I now offer one on one mentoring and small group workshops. As well as my own creative projects for fun and competitions.”

What makes you push the envelope in terms of your creativity?

“Rarely is there any new ideas out there, so finding a new and unique twist really piques my creativity. Looking for a different angle to tell a story. I simply adore the planning process. Thinking up ideas, sourcing models, costumes & making props. Collaborating with other creatives to truly make something scroll stopping. I love dark and moody, old school glamour type lighting, deep rich colors, or moody contrasting B&W. I love to experiment with lighting to create the look and mood I am after. I like to create something that really is exciting and a feast for the eye.”

What’s one piece of advice you can give related to your courses?

“Follow your instinct. Research your subject, has it been done before, how and by who. Then figure out HOW you can do it differently. Is there a back story to your subject, figure out ways to twist and change your outcome to suit your own personal style. Don’t concern yourself with what others will think. If you are enjoying your passion, others are sure to enjoy your work too.”

What’s one challenge you’ve had in your career, and how have you overcome it?

“I guess the biggest challenge anyone has faced over 2020/21 is the pandemic, I was no different. Not being able to run workshops or portrait sessions, found me diving deeper and deeper into running online classes and presentations, as well as one on one mentoring. The more I am running classes and presentations, the more I am really enjoying the whole facet of educating.

“It has kept me enthusiastic with my craft, but it has also forced me to be more creative with what I am offering. It also gave me time to plan out more amazing creative shoots that I am planning to have in the studio this year.”

Is there anything else you’d like to add?

“Find your own personal style. Capture what you enjoy, what inspires you. Learn from a Mentor you admire and enjoy their style, often it can be similar in some ways to your own eventual style. Ask for real constructive critiques from people who you trust, not family and friends who may just tell you it’s ‘lovely.’ Most of all, just have fun and enjoy the process.”