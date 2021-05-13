On Friday, May 14, 2021, the Visual Storytelling Conference officially kicks off with free photowalks around the globe! It’s the perfect way to dust off your camera after a long quarantine due to Covid-19. Get out there (socially distanced, of course) and get together with your photographer friends again.

Plus, you have the chance to win! Registrants to the conference can submit their favorite photo and video (captured between May 14-24, 2021) to social media with the phrase “I’m a visual storyteller #VSC2021.” Prizes include:

Carbon fiber Fotopro tripod

DaVinci Resolve Speed Editor and DaVinci Resolve Studio License

Platypod Ultra Essentials Kit

Xpozer Print + Frame

Joby Vlogging Kit

Photowalks are set for several cities, including a sunrise shoot in Walland, TN, a scavenger hunt in Grand Rapids, MI and a model shoot in Melbourne, FL!

Need to find a photowalk in your area? Check out the Photofocus Community for a complete listing! Don’t see one in your area? Offer to lead one, or get out there and photograph with a few friends!