Take the next step of your creative career by attending the FREE Visual Storytelling Conference, March 10-13, 2022. With a range of educational sessions on video editing, photography, business management and specialized boot camps — you have a lot to learn at VSC. Join a community of passionate content creators and jump-start your creative career.

What better way to grow your craft than engaging with leading industry professionals? We’ve teamed up with the Visual Storytelling Conference, and are excited to bring together a group of photographers, online personalities, professional streamers and video editors to talk more about their day-to-day experiences and share helpful career-building advice.

For each event, we invite organizations and working professionals to share their insight on current workflows. As an attendee, you will hear firsthand accounts of their successes and challenges of being an entrepreneur. Also, learn how they’ve expanded to new methods of content creation! Last year, we interviewed a group of online creators: Nicki Sun, Brian Tong, Kevin Li and Cup of TJ to share their experiences in pivoting their careers. Check out the complete panel discussion below.

Get more with a VIP Pass!

Want to watch all of the Visual Storytelling Conference sessions at your convenience? Check out the VIP Pass, on sale with the discount code PHOTOFOCUS20. In addition to session recordings for 180 days following the event, you’ll get:

Interactive happy hours and networking events

Exclusive VIP raffle opportunities

Mylio Create 1-year subscription (worth $49)

Choice of one product from the list below: Beauty Box (worth $199) ON1 Effects 2022 (worth $69) Mylio Premium 1-year subscription (worth $99) AfterShoot 1-year subscription (worth $120) BorisFX Collection 3-month subscription (worth $500)



What are you waiting for? Get your free pass to the Visual Storytelling Conference today, and join us this March!