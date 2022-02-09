Leading up to the Visual Storytelling Conference, we’re putting the spotlight on some of the instructors! Meet them and find out what you can learn from them at the conference, plus some pre-conference insights.

Darlene Hildebrandt

Darlene Hildebrandt is a photographer with over 33 years of experience. She’s photographed everything from food, editorial, products, portraits, weddings and events.

Nowadays she prefers doing street and travel photography, but still considers herself a people photographer first and foremost, which is where her portrait lighting skills and experience come in handy.

She’s been sharing her skills and experiences with beginner and intermediate photographers since 2011 through articles on her website, Digital Photo Mentor, video tutorials on her YouTube channel, and photography workshops (in-person and virtual classes or webinars). As a Skylum ambassador, she is also a skilled trainer for LuminarAI and Aurora HDR.

Can you tell us a little about what you’ll be teaching for the Visual Storytelling Conference?

Taken in Cuba Taken in Morocco Taken in Venice, Italy Taken in Vietnam Taken in Turkey

In this 50-minute talk, travel and portrait photographer, Darlene Hildebrandt, will share stories and tips about how she made some of her most iconic travel portraits.

She’ll talk about location scouting, lighting (both natural light and using flash), communication with the model when you don’t speak the language, to tip or not to tip, and the legalities of taking photos of strangers. You will be able to use the tips Darlene provides to improve your people and street photography as well. So, in these times when travel may not be possible you can still capture stunning images in your own backyard.

How did you get started in photography?

“I’ve been doing photography since I was 13 and my parents gave me an inexpensive Yashika 35 film camera. I’m dating myself now — but suffice to say I’ve been doing this a long time! From there I continued with the high school year book photography club, and on to college for formal photography education in the form of a 2-year program at a local technical school. My passion for photography and the arts has been lifelong.”

What makes you push the envelope in terms of your creativity?

“I truly believe that if we stop learning and experimenting we will stagnate and stop growing. Trying new techniques so I can teach them and seeing the excitement in my students eyes (virtually as well as in person) keeps me going. I’ve experienced photography burnout in the past and managed to recover so I know the importance of doing personal projects and continuing to try new things.”

What’s one piece of advice you can give related to your courses?

Taken in Nicaragua Taken in Peru Taken in India Taken in Nicaragua Taken in Canada Taken in Venice, Italy

“One thing that a lot of my students struggle with is photographing strangers. My advice on how to get over that is literally to just do it. I also suggest choosing a location that will be more friendly and conducive to people photography. For example, people in Turkey, India and Nicaragua practically jump in front of the camera and love having their photo taken. Turkey, Morocco and Muslim countries in general, not as much.

“That is not to say you can’t make great people photos in places where the people are shy or hesitant, it just takes more cultural sensitivity and work. So start slow and easy. Or if it’s something you really want to do — join a photography tour or workshop and let the instructor or leader do the organizational bits for you.

“Do also be aware of cultural differences and always, always respect the person you are photographing.”

What’s one challenge you’ve had in your career, and how have you overcome it?

“Ironically enough, shyness. In college I was extremely shy and timid and had to do an assignment on the ‘human form.’ I was petrified but I went to the school gym, chose a big muscular dude and marched up and asked him to pose for me with his shirt off. Turns out HE was more shy than I was and together we both overcame it.

“From that day onward I just decided that if I wanted to make it in this industry I would need to do whatever it took. If you meet me now, you will never believe I was shy. I think I over compensated!”

Is there anything else you’d like to add?

“For me, in order to capture the true essence of a place you have to photograph the people. Photograph ordinary things that they do every day as well as special events like festivals. Be respectful and also remember to enjoy the moment and sit back and take in the experience too. Sometimes it’s okay to put the camera down and just breathe.”