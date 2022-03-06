Leading up to the Visual Storytelling Conference, we’re putting the spotlight on some of the instructors! Meet them and find out what you can learn from them at the conference, plus some pre-conference insights.

Frederick Van Johnson

Frederick Van Johnson is a photographer and marketing professional with over 20 years of experience working with many of the Fortune 500 companies that dominate the photography industry. A former United States Air Force Combat Photojournalist, today he is the Editor-in-Chief of the This Week in Photo (TWiP) podcast network, and former Chairman of the board for Brooks Institute. Frederick’s U. S. Air Force unit was among the first in the US military to receive, and put into daily action, digital imaging technology and software. As a result, he was awarded the prestigious Air Force Commendation Medal for his key role in facilitating the US Air Force transition from film-based imaging to digital. He is the “This Week in Photo” (aka TWiP) podcast and general manager of all related properties — TWiP remains one of the most popular photography media properties. Frederick left the military to study visual communication at the University of California, and Brooks Institute of Photography in Santa Barbara, California — where he ultimately became Chairman of the Board of Trustees.

While at Apple, he was key in the development of iPhoto, Apple’s revolutionary photo management application. He went on to Adobe Systems, where he helped manage marketing for Lightroom and Photoshop.

Today Frederick lives in northern California, and continues to travel, podcast and practice photography whenever possible. He has also been spotted making aerial photographs with his drone.

Can you tell us a little about what you’ll be teaching for the Visual Storytelling Conference?

“I’ll be presenting two sessions, the first on how creative professionals can get their minds around NFTs, blockchain technologies. The second covers what I call “the mobile creators lifestyle.” Hardware and software advances have pushed things to the point where desktop machines, and in some case laptops are no longer a requirement for creating professional work. I’ll be covering some of the options available so that creators can take a fresh look at their tools. Lastly, I’ll be moderating a panel discussion Exploring the Future of the Metaverse. Are we headed toward an optimistic, yet dystopian ‘Ready, Player One’ world? Or will it be more like ‘The Matrix.’ I’ll be hosting a panel of industry professionals to dialogue about what might be next.”

How did you get started in photography?

“I began my photography career in July of 1989 in the United States Air Force. Despite being a creative person, I honestly had never considered photography as a career path. The Air Force thought I’d make a good photographer … so boom.”

What makes you push the envelope in terms of your creativity?

“I’m always looking for better and more efficient ways to do things. Whether it be business processes, Lightroom or Photoshop techniques, or even my camera bag configuration. Efficiency makes me feel better.”

What’s one piece of advice you can give related to your courses?

“All of the sessions I teach tend to be forward-facing. I’m most excited about what the future might bring, because the past is already written. The tools we have at our disposal today were literally science-fiction just a decade ago. I’m excited at the thought of what we’ll be creating with (and for) in the next decade.”

What’s one challenge you’ve had in your career, and how have you overcome it?

“One of the main challenges I’ve been faced with is how to successfully wear several hats, and switch between them as needed. On any given day I am; father, partner, photographer, marketer, podcaster, YouTuber, business development manager, etc. Managing all of these personas effectively requires discipline, tolerance, patience and a willingness to learn and implement the tools that enable it all.”