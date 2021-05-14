Leading up to the Visual Storytelling Conference, we’re putting the spotlight on some of the instructors! Meet them and find out what you can learn from them at the conference, plus some pre-conference insights.

Kevin Ames

Kevin Ames is among the first generation of ENG photographers in television. His video career started the same day the station he was working for tore out their film processor. He has worked in local news, commercial production, scripting advertisements as well as being the voice of a CBS affiliate. His career moved into still photography. He has had a decades long career in studio photography both with film and as a very early adopter of digital capture. He revisited his love of video with the Canon 5D Mark II. He’s been providing still and video photography to his clients ever since.

Can you tell us a little about what you’ll be teaching for the Visual Storytelling Conference?

“Lenses are the light benders that form the image captured on the sensor. My session explains sensor formats, focal lengths, focus, what lenses do and how they do it. Attendees will learn about different focal lengths, creating bokeh, compressing backgrounds, isolating subjects and more. Participants are encouraged to ask questions during the course.”

How did you get started in photography?

“My first photography outing to a museum where I made pictures of my friends wound up making money. I continued as the yearbook photographer in high school while maintaining a commercial photo business. My videography started as a television news video photographer.”

What makes you push the envelope in terms of your creativity?

“Photography is fun. Being creative with it is fun. I love exploring with a camera. I carry one almost everywhere I go. I may not always make a photograph but I know I can’t take a picture unless I have a camera.”

What’s one piece of advice you can give related to your courses?

“Be prepared to have a couple of myths about focal lengths busted.”

What’s one challenge you’ve had in your career, and how have you overcome it?

“The biggest one was recognizing early that digital would replace film and working to be at the front edge of the change.”

Is there anything else you’d like to add?

“Photography is a life long learning opportunity. The classes offered by so many passionate photographer at the Visual Storytelling Conference will bring new ideas to everyone who attends. I learn by seeing classes over and over again. The VSC after-conference opportunities to re-see classes and view new ones is a wonderful value.”