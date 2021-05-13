Leading up to the Visual Storytelling Conference, we’re putting the spotlight on some of the instructors! Meet them and find out what you can learn from them at the conference, plus some pre-conference insights.

Antarctica, National Geographic Expedition

Mike Libecki

Mike Libecki can define his life in two ways: An obsession with exploring and climbing the worlds most remote and untouched corners of the planet to find huge, world class first ascents and exploration … and being a dedicated father to a daughter that wants to save the world.

Libecki has completed more than 85 major expeditions all over the planet with a goal of 100 expeditions. He has done expeditions from Afghanistan to Antarctica, to Greenland to Guyana, to Siberia to Socotra Island, Yemen and everywhere in between. Mike is also a producer, director, videographer, photographer, humanitarian and conservationist. He is also a math and tech nerd at heart, and uses the latest technologies on his expeditions to share the stories.

His pride and joy is being a father to his daughter Lilliana. At the age of 16, Lilliana Libecki has already been to 28 countries, all seven continents and seven major expeditions, including two expeditions to Antarctica, ascent of Kilimanjaro in Africa and a 150-mile trek through the Himalaya of Nepal, 18K foot peaks in Peru, with polar bears in the high Arctic and remote jungle of India and Philippines, all that have all focused on humanitarian and conservation work.

Mike and his daughter Lilliana founded a nonprofit 501c3 organization (inspired by Lilliana when she was 12) that focuses on conservation and humanitarian work around the world. “In a world where we can be and do anything, be kind and do good!” shares Lilliana. “The time is now. Why ration passion? Dream big and climb those dreams,” says Mike.

Can you tell us a little about what you’ll be teaching for the Visual Storytelling Conference?

“I will be sharing a presentation from major Nat Geo adventure expeditions around the world, how I use tech in the field and behind the scenes of what it takes to not only survive, but bring the stories home. From polar bears, to 100+ mph winds, to subzero temps and of course filming these adventures, it should be fun!”

How did you get started in photography?

“I am a self taught photographer and videographer and fell in love with nature while growing up near Yosemite National Park. My first camera was my grandfather’s and I still miss using slide film! Now I am shooting 8K, VR, 3D, you name it … [it’s] so wild how far technology has come!”

What makes you push the envelope in terms of your creativity?

“The best part about this lifestyle is being in the field and on adventures around the world, the second best part is bringing the stories home. I hope that these visual stories will get people emotional, which means they will care more for our planet.”

What’s one piece of advice you can give related to your courses?

“Never ration passion! Do your best to follow your dreams no matter what!”

What’s one challenge you’ve had in your career, and how have you overcome it?

“Being gone six or more months a year can be hard mentally, physically, on family and friends … there is a lot behind the scenes that can be challenging. I am so grateful for the support of family, friends and colleagues.”