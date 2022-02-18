Leading up to the Visual Storytelling Conference, we’re putting the spotlight on some of the instructors! Meet them and find out what you can learn from them at the conference, plus some pre-conference insights.

Lynn Mason-Pattnosh

Lynn Mason-Pattnosh is the executive producer and host of ConciergeQ Media. She is also a casting director and performance expert, who has worked on Emmy-winning TV (including casting the pilot of “Arrested Development”), film and media. ConciergeQ Media is a recognized and respected travel and entertainment brand, delivering award-winning URHere Travel all-access festival and event coverage from such events as the Sundance Film Festival, Sun Valley Wine Auction, Dent Conference, The Mother’s Ball, and elrow. Lynn recently spoke at SATW’s 2020 Virtual Convention, Women’s Travel Fest 2022 and is slated to speak at TBEX North America 2022: Tri-Cities, Washington and Podfest Expo 2022.

Can you tell us a little about what you’ll be teaching for the Visual Storytelling Conference?

“I am hosting the panel, ‘The Creative Innovator,’ on Friday, March 11 at 8 p.m. EST. The crux of the conversation: How to balance being successful at business and how to be an artist. Look forward to a diverse and knowledgeable panel. I’m honored to have been ask to point this for Visual Storytelling Conference.”

How did you get started in videography?

“I always loved photography and shot in film during high school without any formal training. Then, when I attended to the the University of Southern California as a drama major, I took several film classes at USC’s School of Cinematic Arts and even a photography class. If you want to be inspired, Google Drew Casper!

“However, I actually got my start in front of the camera, as an actress and even did some modeling too. Understanding, the how’s and why’s of being photographed has most definitely helped me better understand shooting photography and videography.”

What makes you push the envelope in terms of your creativity?

“Technology. I’m definitely a bit obsessed about finding the next innovative app, accessory and distribution platform out there.”

What’s one piece of advice you can give related to your courses?

“Get ready for a great conversation with a diverse and knowledgable panel of working professionals.”

What’s one challenge you’ve had in your career, and how have you overcome it?

“Listen to your extinct, which goes hand in hand with the panel I am hosting. If ‘whatever’ doesn’t feel right, don’t do it. The odds are your are most likely correct and will save yourself some professional drama.”

Is there anything else you’d like to add?

“I’m really looking forward this entire event! From everything have heard and seen from the event producers, the Visual Storytelling Conference is going to be a fantastic event.”